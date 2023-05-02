Oilers' Game 2 could be moving to a different date in Vegas: report

The Edmonton Oilers could be getting a bit of extra rest this week — though not everyone seems to be a fan of the potential schedule change.

With Edmonton originally scheduled to play against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series and Friday night in Game 2, it appears the latter game could actually be moved a day later.

“Hearing Game 2 of EDM-VGK is possibly being moved to Saturday in Vegas.

Not 100% yet, but that’s the discussion and it’s close to being finalized,” Sportsnet’s Mark Spector tweeted on Tuesday morning. “The Golden Knights, understandably, aren’t huge supporters of the change.”

Spector did not clarify any possible reason for the anticipated change.

“Obviously, you don’t want it to be too long, you don’t want to lose your stride, but it’s nice to rest up, get healthy, and go back at it with another team,” Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said earlier in the week about the second-round series.

After the Oilers eliminated the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, the team stuck around at the California practice facility rather than flying home to Edmonton in order to prepare for tomorrow’s Game 1.

“Yeah, we’ll certainly be rested, they’ll be rested too,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said earlier in the week about the matchup against Vegas. “They’ve been off for a little bit, so both teams should be healthy and rested and have lots of energy.”

The Oilers and Golden Knights aren’t the only teams awaiting their schedule updates, as the NHL’s three other series are also awaiting their times and dates for Games 3-7.

An official NHL playoff schedule announcement is expected later today.