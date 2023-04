Oilers' Kostin was actually looking to pass to Draisaitl on his game-winning goal

Edmonton Oilers forward Klim Kostin joined a long line of playoff heroes in the City of Champions on Wednesday night.

Midway through the third period, Kostin broke through the Los Angeles Kings’ defensive zone, looked off a couple of defenders, and shot the puck into the opposing net past a hapless Joonas Korpisalo to give the Oilers a 3-2 lead.

It was the first playoff goal of Kostin’s career, and one he’ll undoubtedly never forget.

Klim Kostin’s first playoff goal gives Edmonton the edge! đź’Ş Watch the third period of Oilers vs. Kings now on Sportsnet. pic.twitter.com/cYzWmDgqYV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 20, 2023

But he was actually looking to pass.

In the team’s post-game press conference following the Oilers’ eventual 4-2 win, Kostin revealed that he had his eyes looking out for teammate Leon Draisaitl.

“First of all, I was looking for Leo actually, I was trying to get the puck in his hands. I trust him more than myself. But I just saw like three guys around me, I just had nothing to do, I just shot the puck and it went in,” Kostin told reporters.

"It’s really special to play here." Klim Kostin & Leon Draisaitl share their thoughts on the night. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/ZR8cwfENO9 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 20, 2023

It’s a nice bit of humility for Kostin, but it’s also not a bad strategy, as Draisaitl finished this past regular season with 52 goals compared to 11 for himself.

“I think we took advantage of a couple situations,” Draisaitl said of his line with Kostin and Derek Ryan, who opened the scoring in last night’s game. “We clicked and connected on a couple goals, some really good plays by those two. It was fun.”

Game 3 for the Oilers and Kings is on Friday night in Los Angeles, where puck drop is set for 8 pm MT.