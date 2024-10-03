Retiree feels like he got "a bonus in life" after first major lottery win

A lucky Ontario lottery player is in disbelief after finding out he won a massive windfall.

Gilmour resident Robert Rouse can realize his dreams after winning a $1 million Maxmillions prize in the August 20 Lotto Max draw.

The grandfather has been playing the lottery with OLG for over 40 years, using OLG’s Quick Pick feature to make his selections.

Now, the retiree is excited to celebrate his first big win and the thrill of becoming a millionaire.

“My wife and I were at the store when I decided to use the ticket checker to check my ticket. I saw the words ‘Big Winner’ appear on the screen and had the retailer validate my ticket to make sure it was real,” Rouse recalled while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his lottery windfall.

The couple couldn’t believe their eyes at first.

“My wife and I were unsure of what was happening. We couldn’t believe I won, and we were left in shock,” said Rouse.

He plans to put his lottery prize towards his new home.

“Winning has been like getting a bonus in life, easing my worries along the way,” Rouse smiled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Blue Jay Mini Mart on George Street North in Peterborough, Ontario.

