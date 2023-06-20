5 of the best zero-waste shops you have to check out in Edmonton

As it turns out, Edmonton is quite a hotspot when it comes to zero-waste shops.

With bulk treasures and guilt-free goods, these eco-friendly havens will satisfy your shopping cravings while doing something nice for the planet.

Here are five zero-waste shops we recommend in Edmonton.

This gorgeous little shop in the Ritchie neighbourhood carries a variety of sustainable products made without the use of plastic, synthetic materials, or packaging. Plus, its refillery has a ton of amazing bulk soaps, lotions, and other products to choose from.

Address: 9912 77th Avenue

Since 1991, Earth’s General Store has been a destination for zero-waste shoppers. It’s the OG spot to pick up bulk cleaning products, personal care products, cloth diapers, recycled paper, composters, and tons of other items that will help you work towards a zero-waste lifestyle.

Address: 9605 82nd Avenue

Located in Manchester Square, Carbon is a lifestyle boutique that has been offering toxin-free, eco-conscious alternatives to conventionally produced goods since 2009. It carries a variety of well-known eco-friendly brands with an impressive selection.

Address: 10710 120th Street

This is an Edmonton-based business with a ton of love for the environment. You can find Love Thy Planet online or at local farmers’ markets throughout the summer.

Address: Shop online

Bulk Barn is a Canadian institution at this point. Not only is it a fantastic spot to pick up some bulk candies, but Bulk Barn is seriously committed to a waste-free lifestyle and even allows you to bring your own reusable containers to stock up on bulk goods.

Address: 8069 104th Street (Strathcona)

12944 167th Avenue (Albany)

18431 Stony Plain Road (West Edmonton)

2077 98th Street (South Edmonton Common)

813 Tamarack Way (Tamarack)

If you want more, Waste Free Edmonton provides a resource list for those looking for reused/upcycled items, antiques, and a wide variety of other eco-friendly shops and services.