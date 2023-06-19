7 of the most scenic places to watch the sunset in Edmonton

We love the prairies for the massive open skies, which allow for some truly spectacular sunsets.

Plus, when combined with Edmonton’s river valley, there are some very picturesque spots to sit and take in this natural wonder while also snapping some decent shots for the ‘gram too.

Here are the seven best places to see the sunset in Edmonton.

Queen Elizabeth Park

This spot gets extra busy when the weather’s nice and for good reason. Nothing beats watching the sunset at the top of the hill at Queen Elizabeth Park with those incredible city views in the background.

Address: 10380 Queen Elizabeth Park Road

Constable Ezio Faraone Park

Named after Constable Ezio Faraone, an Edmonton police officer killed in the line of duty in 1990, this is a fantastic spot to take in some beautiful views. It’s located close to the Alberta Legislature Grounds and looks out to the river valley, the University of Alberta, and the High Level Bridge.

Address: 11004 97th Avenue

Government House Park

Tucked away on the north side of the North Saskatchewan River, just off Groat Road, is this gorgeous park that offers beautiful views of the MacKinnon Ravine and the river valley.

Address: 9938 Groat Road

Rowland Park Lookout

This is a great lookout point to enjoy what is arguably the best view of the city’s downtown and river valley. There are quite a few spots in the area to sit, and even though it can get busy on warmer days, the views are worth it.

Address: Dawson Bridge and Rowland Road

Terwillegar Park

Gifted with a wealth of beauty, Terwillegar Park is a gem of Edmonton’s river valley. Nearby is the Terwillegar Park Footbridge, which spans the North Saskatchewan River bringing you to even more vast fields and forests.

Address: 10 Rabbit Hill Road

Gallagher Park

Overlooking the Muttart Conservatory and the east side of downtown Edmonton, the views of the skyline are unmatched from the hill at Gallagher Park. There’s a reason why this spot is home to one of the most successful Folk Festivals in Canada.

Address: 9505 96th Avenue

Grant Notley Park

Park yourself down on a bench and take in the sunset from this stunning vantage point in downtown Edmonton. Grant Notley Park, located near the Victoria Promenade, has an endless amount of spots to sit and enjoy the evening.

Address: 116th Street and 100th Avenue