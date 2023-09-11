8 of the best YEG vintage shops to refresh your wardrobe at this fall

We’re finally into that time of year when the heat is blasting on the way to work and the air conditioner is dialed up on the way home.

Fall is here, which means it’s time to put away the short-shorts and slip into something a bit more cozy. For those looking to refresh their fall wardrobe this season, check out some of the best vintage shops in YEG.

Mod Uncorked

Tucked away a couple of blocks off of Whyte Avenue is Mod Uncorked, a women-owned vintage/consignment shop that used to be on the north side but has found its newer, bigger location in Ritchie. The shop is filled with art and feels like a space you could spend the day lounging in. It also helps that they have incredible taste and always have something new and unique to offer.

Address: 10003 80th Avenue NW

Wildrose Vintage

This vintage shop has a very distinct ’90s vibe to it with its retro decor and vintage wares. It’s fun, always has something fresh and unique to see, and is definitely a spot worth checking out!

Address: Upstairs, 10462 82nd Avenue NW

From Another

Selling vintage, streetwear, and sneakers, From Another is an Edmonton-based company that has seen some exciting growth in recent years. Employees have a keen eye for fantastic stock, and the discount rack has some pretty great bargain finds, too.

Address: 10544 82nd Avenue NW

My Favourite Aunt’s

Opening its doors in 1979, My Favourite Aunt’s is one of Edmonton’s first-ever consignment stores and is the perfect place to find a cozy new fall jacket.

Address: 5212 86th Street NW

Swish Vintage

There are some incredible pieces to be found at Swish Vintage, including items from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.

Address: 10826 124th Street

The Come Up

In addition to a mind-blowing collection of rare and unique sneakers, The Come Up specializes in vintage from the 1990s and early 2000s.

Address: 10420 82nd Avenue NW

Blogger Armoire

Blogger Armoire in Edmonton is a curated, luxury designer consignment boutique in the 124th Street area. Whether you’re on the hunt for a vintage Hermes bag or want to add a little Chanel to your life, this is the shop for you.

Address: 12328 104th Avenue NW

Red Pony Consignment

This adorable little consignment shop on the east end of Whyte Avenue offers a beautiful collection of local designers, independent brands, and Canadian labels. It’s the perfect place for finding something that’s totally one-of-a-kind!

Address: 9940 82nd Avenue NW