"Elf in Concert" brings the holiday magic to Edmonton this month

Elf, one of the most beloved Christmas films of all time, is celebrating a milestone birthday this holiday season in Edmonton.

The Will Ferrell comedy classic is getting the live concert treatment at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25.

A live orchestra will bring John Debney’s heartwarming score to life while the film is projected onto a massive 40-foot movie screen. Tickets are on sale now.

“It’s hard to believe it’s already the 20th anniversary of the release of Elf, a film that has secured its place in history as a modern holiday classic,” said Debney in a release. “Composing the score for this iconic film is one of my career highlights and both the music and movie bring an enduring delight to audiences.

“It is an extraordinary honour to work with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CineConcerts to bring the Elf in Concert experience to concert halls around the globe.”

Elf tells the story of Buddy, played by Ferrell, who was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and then raised to adulthood, living among Santa’s elves. Buddy is unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, so he travels to New York as an adult to look for his real father while still dressed in full elf uniform.

The award-winning movie was directed by Jon Favreau and is ranked as one of the best Christmas films of all time by The Hollywood Reporter, Forbes, and Entertainment Weekly.

And make sure to fuel up for the musical magic by eating candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.

When: November 24 and 25, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday), 1 pm (Saturday)

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue, Edmonton

Cost: Various prices, purchase online