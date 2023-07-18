10 of the coolest music venues to check out in Edmonton

It’s pretty universally agreed that seeing live music is a fantastic time.

The massive venues that big artists stop by in Edmonton, such as Rogers Place, Winspear Centre, and Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, are well known. However, Edmonton is also home to several smaller venues where the music tastes are a little more niche, or may even host the next big thing.

Any way you look at it, supporting local music venues is always a great idea. Here are 10 of the best music venues in YEG:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starlite Room (@starliteroom)

This iconic building has been known as The Starlite Room since 2004, but it’s been the spot of several music venues over its decades-long history. In 1993, when it was known as The Bronx, unknown-at-the-time American bands Nirvana and Green Day played on this stage in downtown Edmonton.

Address: 10030 102nd Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Roa (@jroamusic)

Union Hall describes itself as “Edmonton’s premiere concert venue.” Bringing the best in touring and international talent, you never know who you’ll find on the event calendar of this mid-sized venue.

Address: 6240 99th Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Aviary (@aviary.edmonton)

In addition to hosting unique music events in a 160-person capacity venue, The Aviary hosts a variety of art shows, theatre, and pop-up food events, as well as private parties. It’s a pillar of the community located right in the heart of Edmonton!

Address: 9314 111th Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Midway Music Hall (@midway)

Get ready to dance at Midway because this massive music venue and nightclub has hosted artists like DJ Pauly D, the Backstreet Boys, and Method Man, among many others. It’s no wonder why this spot is always so busy on the weekends.

Address: 6107 104th Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sewing machine factory (@sewingmachinefactoryyeg)

Located in the alleyway behind the Mill Creek Cafe, the Sewing Machine Factory is an all-ages live music and art space. The staff are friendly and welcoming, and its unique layout adds to the charm of this venue.

Address: 9562 82nd Avenue NW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Common (@thecommonyeg)

In addition to hosting some of the best hip-hop nights in the city, The Common is known for a fantastic rotation of DJs and is one cool place to spend the weekend.

Address: 9910 109th Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9910 (@99tenyeg)

Located just beneath the Common is 99ten, another fantastic music venue in Edmonton. This venue hosts a myriad of bands, DJs and parties, so it’s always worth checking the event calendar to see what’s going on.

Address: 9910 99th Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Rathjen (@ryan_rathjen)

In addition to having what is undeniably the best vegan pub food in Alberta, The Buckingham also puts on a pretty good punk show. We weren’t all that surprised to hear that Travis Barker of Blink-182 fame made a pit stop at this pub during the band’s tour stop in YEG.

Address: 10439 82nd Avenue

Edmonton’s newest music venue is brought to us by the same people at Fu’s Repair Shop, so you already know it’ll be incredible. This new venue is a music establishment with a disco, retro, arcade game feel, with a constantly rotating list of live DJ sets and shows.

Address: 10524 Jasper Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Lori (@michelle_lori_lovelylegs)

This iconic jazz lounge has been hosting local and international performances since 1957 and is a staple of the Edmonton music scene.

Address: 11 Tommy Banks Way