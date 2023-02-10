7 of the best flower shops in Edmonton for a Valentine's Day bouquet

It’s that time of year again.

The time when cupid sharpens his arrows, chocolates are boxed, and florists stock up on red roses.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and you don’t want to be in a pickle because you forgot to pick up flowers for your partner. For those who will be making their last-minute orders this weekend, we have you covered.

Here are seven of the best places in Edmonton that will make the perfect arrangement for your sweetheart.

Laurel’s on Whyte consistently ranks at the top of lists as the best local flower shop. Located in the heart of Old Strathcona, Laurel’s offers an amazing range of bouquets and custom options created especially for Valentine’s Day.

Where: 8210 104th Street NW

For over 40 years, Graham and Lane has been Edmonton’s go-to place for beautiful floral arrangements. You can depend on a Valentine’s Day bouquet from this shop to make your partner swoon.

Where: 10026 105th Street NW

Customer reviews rave over Blooming Buds’ bouquets because of the high quality and durability of the flowers they use. Pick up one of their lovely Valentine’s Day displays as a token of your love and affection.

Where: 4930 99th Street

Roses are abundant in the Valentine’s Day bouquets at Pollie’s flowers. This shop on the south side of Edmonton has a variety of classic options that’ll suit any budget.

Where: 4923 99th Street NW

Your Valentine’s Day bouquet will have a unique and elegant touch thanks to Best Buds. They also have you covered if you want to up the ante on your gift-giving by offering items like candles, local chocolate, and bags of rose petals.

Where: 10340 121st Street NW

In addition to being among the city’s best tea shops, Brew and Bloom is also one of its best florists. Surprise your sweetheart with a bouquet while enjoying their special Valentine’s Day afternoon tea experience.

Where: 10550 115th Street NW

Another one of Edmonton’s favourite flower shops. Awesome Blossom has been offering the area top-notch floral arrangements since 1993. Any budget will be over the moon with a bouquet from this shop.

Where: 11140 142nd Street NW