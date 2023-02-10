NewsCrime

Woman stabbed after getting off bus in northeast Edmonton

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
Feb 10 2023, 4:57 pm
Matt Gush/Shutterstock

A woman is recovering after she was stabbed during a robbery in Edmonton.

According to Edmonton Police, the incident took place around 1:30 am near 118 Avenue and 68 Street on February 5. After she got off a bus, a suspect with a knife demanded that she give up her purse and backpack.

When she refused and tried to call 911, police say she was stabbed.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries; the suspect was arrested nearby in possession of her objects.

No other details were provided.

