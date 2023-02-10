Woman stabbed after getting off bus in northeast Edmonton

A woman is recovering after she was stabbed during a robbery in Edmonton.

According to Edmonton Police, the incident took place around 1:30 am near 118 Avenue and 68 Street on February 5. After she got off a bus, a suspect with a knife demanded that she give up her purse and backpack.

When she refused and tried to call 911, police say she was stabbed.

CALL FOR SERVICE

Female exited bus near 118 Ave. Suspect followed & confronted her with a knife demanding her purse. The female refused, called 911, and was stabbed. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested nearby in possession of her property. — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) February 9, 2023

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries; the suspect was arrested nearby in possession of her objects.

No other details were provided.