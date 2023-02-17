Monacci Coffeehouse is a cozy new spot that just opened in Edmonton.

Located at 2055 163rd Street SW, this could very well end up being one of the best places for coffee in YEG.

Specializing in serving quality coffee at an affordable price, the space here offers guests a small and cozy environment to relax and enjoy a good cup of coffee. There are also some tasty snacks, like baked goods and a rotating selection of donuts.

If you’re ever in Southwest Edmonton and need a caffeine (or donut) fix, consider checking out this new spot.

Monacci Coffeehouse

Address: 2055 163rd Street SW, Edmonton

Instagram