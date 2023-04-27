11 best Edmonton food events to check out in May
Hot weather is finally here and it really looks like May will be a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like movie dinners, pizza weeks, and all of the amazing night markets popping up. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in May.
La Pizza Week
Returning for its third edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival highlighting restaurants in several different Canadian cities, each offering unique pizzas for the occasion.
Happening from May 1 to 14 this year, each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed especially for the festival, so it will only be available during that time.
When: May 1 to 14, 2023
Where: Participating restaurants TBA
The Kitchen: Falafel and Pita
The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year and this is a pretty specific one. You’ll learn the process of creating falafel and freshly baked pita.
When: Thursday, May 4 from 6 to 8 pm
Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Price: $12
Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub
Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.
When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
Dinner and a Movie
Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a film that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials, too.
On April 5, the bar will be showing The Mexican.
When: Friday, May 5 at 7 pm
Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku
Price: FREE
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Karen’s Diner
Promising an “absurdly fun experience,” guests will not only enjoy good food and drinks alongside some rudeness but they’ll also be forced to play some games, too.
When: May 6 to 14, 2023
Where: Canadian Brewhouse — 10338 109th Street NW, Edmonton
Tickets: $45
Dining in the Dark: A Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience
For this unique experience, you won’t know what you’re eating ahead of time, but you will get to choose from three different, colour-coded menu categories: green is vegan, blue features seafood, and red is meat-based.
Without the aid of sight, diners will be forced to guess what’s on their plate.
When: Thursday, May 11
Where: Stanhope Eatery & Bar – 4208 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton
Price: $80 per person, tickets here
Hot Chef’s, Cool bEATS
Chefs at this event will be taking over the Mosaic Centre, showcasing their skills and dishes, and doing it all while DJs spin beats along with other unique live performances.
When: Thursday, May 11 from 6 to 10 pm
Where: Workshop Eatery – 2003 91st Street SW, Edmonton
Price: $120 per ticket
Visit the newly opened YunShang Rice Noodle
This expanding spot that is quickly becoming a household name serves more than 5,000 bowls of rice noodles every single day and more than one million customers each year.
Some of the most popular noodle dishes here are the Spicy & Sour Rice Noodle Soup with Beef and Enoki Mushroom, the Chinese Sauerkrant Fish Noodle Soup, and the Tomato Rice Noodle Soup With Beef Slices.
Address: 10167 109th Street NW, Edmonton
WINGS’ 28th Annual Mother’s Day Tea
Treat mom to a day of tea, sweets, and more at this unique Mother’s Day event.
When: Saturday, May 13 from 11:30 am to 2 pm
Where: Heritage Park – 5100 41th Avenue, Stony Plain
Price: $60; buy tickets
Campio Comedy Night Summer
Campio Brewing Co. is hosting a premium stand-up comedy event featuring some of the best comedians from across the country.
When: Tuesday, May 30 from 8 to 9:30 pm
Where: Campio Brewing Co. – 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton
Price: $14.11; buy here