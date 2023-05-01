7 Edmonton food events happening this week: May 1 to 7
Hot weather is finally here and it really looks like May will be a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like movie dinners, pizza weeks, and all of the amazing night markets popping up. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in May.
La Pizza Week
Returning for its third edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival highlighting restaurants in several different Canadian cities, each offering unique pizzas for the occasion.
Happening from May 1 to 14 this year, each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed especially for the festival, so it will only be available during that time.
When: May 1 to 14, 2023
Where: Participating restaurants TBA
The Kitchen: Falafel and Pita
The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year and this is a pretty specific one. You’ll learn the process of creating falafel and freshly baked pita.
When: Thursday, May 4 from 6 to 8 pm
Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Price: $12
Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub
Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.
When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
Dinner and a Movie
Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a film that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials, too.
On April 5, the bar will be showing The Mexican.
When: Friday, May 5 at 7 pm
Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku
Price: FREE
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Karen’s Diner
Promising an “absurdly fun experience,” guests will not only enjoy good food and drinks alongside some rudeness but they’ll also be forced to play some games, too.
When: May 6 to 14, 2023
Where: Canadian Brewhouse — 10338 109th Street NW, Edmonton
Tickets: $45
Visit the newly opened YunShang Rice Noodle
This expanding spot that is quickly becoming a household name serves more than 5,000 bowls of rice noodles every single day and more than one million customers each year.
Some of the most popular noodle dishes here are the Spicy & Sour Rice Noodle Soup with Beef and Enoki Mushroom, the Chinese Sauerkraut Fish Noodle Soup, and the Tomato Rice Noodle Soup With Beef Slices.
Address: 10167 109th Street NW, Edmonton