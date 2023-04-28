Feta & Olives was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment.

The inspector found over 10 violations at Feta & Olives, located at 9106 112th Street NW in Edmonton, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“Mouse droppings are present throughout the facility,” reads the written order from the AHS. “Including under the dishwashing sink, in the cupboards, under the hand sink at the front, and on the shelving unit under the till.”

“Many small flies are present in the back and front areas.”

This closure order from the AHS was dated April 19.

The inspector found many other instances of unhealthy conditions, including “multiple mouse holes located around the facility” and “bags of rice, onions, and condiments are not being stored inside pest-proof containers with tight-fitting lids.”

“Condiments are being stored on shelves with mouse droppings,” read the AHS order.

“Juice boxes are being stored directly on the floor.”

Before the restaurant could reopen, the owner must undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, including ensuring “that the facility is kept free of pests and of conditions that lead to the harbouring or breeding of pests.”

Feta & Olives

Address: 9106 112th Street NW, Edmonton