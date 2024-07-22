A longtime morning show host on Sonic 102.9 is leaving this week

Bryce Kelley, a longtime voice on Edmonton’s Sonic 102.9, has announced that he is calling it quits after 16 years in radio.

Kelley, co-host of the Garner Andrews Show with Bryce Kelley, announced on the morning show Monday that he would be leaving at the end of this week.

He wrote in a post that he is moving back to Calgary to “try something totally new.”

“It’s daunting, scary and about 900 times a day I’m wondering if I’m doing the right thing…but deep down I know that I am. Sometimes a major change is needed to move forward,” Kelley wrote in a post on Facebook.

Kelley’s final show will be on Friday.

“I want to thank everyone who texted in something nice today. It’s a weird, strange feeling. I’m going to look back fondly on my time at Sonic and in Edmonton. From Sonic Boom’s to Halloweenie Roasts, it’s been a ride.”

“Also a big thank you to Garner. The guy is the best radio host in Canada, and good news for you is that he will still be here.”

Listeners took to X to wish Kelley luck in his new chapter.

We’ll miss you Bryce. Thanks for being part of my mornings all these years. — Jonathan Teghtmeyer 🇺🇦 (@atypicalalbertn) July 22, 2024

Nooooo!!! I’ve listened to you from the start and you’ve grown. I wish you all the best in this next chapter.

You will be missed for sure. — Onion on My Belt (@arrrdeecee) July 22, 2024

Mornings won’t be the same without you at Sonic. 😔 — Sandy M (@disco_blank) July 22, 2024

Kelley isn’t the only longtime Edmonton media personality to announce their departure today. Earlier, we reported that beloved Global Edmonton weather specialist Kevin O’Connell is retiring at the end of this month.