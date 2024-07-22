13 notable players you may have forgotten were Oilers

Do you ever look up old Edmonton Oilers rosters and wonder how you forgot about notable players who once had stints with the team?

With the offseason in full force, hockey fans are grabbing at all sorts of straws to keep the discussion around the sport alive and well in time for next season. One of the talking points that has gained some steam, specifically on Reddit, is taking a look at obscure notable players on teams you would not expect them on.

A few teams have already been covered, but the Oilers are not one of them. With that in mind, here are 13 notable players that you forgot were on the Oilers at some point in time.

1. Ilya Bryzgalov

He once said he was only scared of a bear in the woods… and decided to come to Edmonton for about half a season back in 2013-14.

2. Derek Roy

The longtime Buffalo Sabre suited up for 46 games with the Oil in 2014-15.

3. Dan Cleary

He made his legacy with the Detroit Red Wings but played three with the Oilers early in his career.

4. Mike Cammalleri

Enemy turned friend, the former Calgary Flames star changed sides for just 51 games in 2017-18.

5. Adam Graves

A New York Rangers legend won a cup with the Oilers in 1990 before making the move to the Big Apple.

6. Joffrey Lupul

A key piece of the Chris Pronger trade to Anaheim, but he only spent a single season in Edmonton.

7. Miroslav Satan

Known for his devil-ish surname, Satan got his start with the Oilers before heading to the Sabres for the bulk of his career.

8. Mike Green

The one-time 31-goal-scoring defender played in just two games with the Oilers before calling it a career following the 2019-20 season.

9. David Perron

After coming to the Oilers in a trade with the St. Louis Blues, Perron had two productive seasons in Edmonton before getting traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014-15.

10. Petr Sykora

He played over 1000 NHL games throughout his career, 82 of which came with the Oilers in the 2006-07 season.

11. Petr Nedved

Nedved scored over 700 points in the NHL and is more notable for his time spent with the Vancouver Canucks, Penguins, and Rangers. Though he ended his tenure with a single season in Edmonton in 2006-07.

12. Lubomir Visnovky

The Slovakian offensive defenceman had a few great seasons in the Alberta capital before being traded to the Anaheim Ducks for Ryan Whitney in 2010.

13. Tyler Ennis

Similar to Roy, the undersized former Sabres star spent some time with the Oilers shortly before leaving the NHL.