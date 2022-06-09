Edmonton’s iconic Alley Kat Brewing has a new beer available for a limited time, and some proceeds are going towards a local animal rescue team.

Good beer coupled with a good cause? We are in!

The Rescue Brew Blonde Ale will be available starting today, June 9, for a limited time. $1 from every 4-pack sold will be donated back to the Humane Animal Rescue Team (HART).

You might also like: LOVEPIZZA: Popular pizza spot opening new location in Edmonton soon

El Mero Mero Taqueria: New Mexican taco spot opening in Edmonton

Here's where you can get a lot of fondue in Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alley Kat Brewing Co. (@alleykatbeer)

The pupper on the can, eight-year-old Mochi, is also currently up for adoption on the hart website. The lucky owner will have their own dog on a can of beer, more than a little cool we think!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alley Kat Brewing Co. (@alleykatbeer)

To celebrate the collaboration, Alley Kat is also having a launch party for the brew on Saturday from 2 to 5 pm for beer, dogs from hart Edmonton and tacos. Delicious!

So grab a four-pack (maybe two of them, just to be safe) and enjoy some great beer and help a cause for all the good dogs out there!

Alley Kat Brewing

Address: 9929 60 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 0C7

Instagram