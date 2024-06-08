Alberta premier proposes Oilers bet to Florida's Ron DeSantis

After some deliberation, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith proposed a bet to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Smith has become a vocal supporter of the Edmonton Oilers, who are preparing to take on the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Smith has come out victorious in bets with BC Premier David Eby, as well as one made with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Now, she has come up with a new idea for DeSantis, should he oblige.

Dear Governor @RonDeSantis, This is for all the marbles…

— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) June 8, 2024

“Dear Governor Ron DeSantis,” Smith wrote on X. “This is for all the marbles. The Stanley Cup! Our Edmonton Oilers are going to beat the Florida Panthers, and when we do, would you send me some of your finest Florida rum to Alberta for us to celebrate with?

“If, by some miracle, the Panthers win the series, then I will send some fine Alberta-made whiskey down to Florida. Do you agree?”

DeSantis has yet to respond to Smith’s proposal, but if he wishes to do so, he may want to do so soon, as Game 1 between the Oilers and Panthers is set to get underway tonight at Amerant Bank Arena.

This will mark the third-straight series in which the Oilers have started out on the road, as their ugly start to the season resulted in them finishing ninth in the NHL standings. They will also play Monday night in Florida before returning to Edmonton for Game 3 on Thursday night. Puck drop in tonight’s outing is set for 6 pm MT.