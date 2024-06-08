Lilo, better known as Air Corgi, is back to predict the winner of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

The corgi is well known in the sports community for her series of predictions, which she has made throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and for many years in the past.

Lilo predicted the Oilers to defeat the Vancouver Canucks in six games in the second round but picked the Stars to take the Western Conference Final in seven games. This time, Oilers fans will be much more supportive of her prediction.

Lilo predicts that the Oilers will defeat the Panthers in six games, winning Games 1, 3, 4, and 6. Should she be correct, it would be the first time since 1990 that the Oilers have won the Stanley Cup.

After nearly a week of no games, the Stanley Cup Final is set to begin tonight at Amerant Bank Arena. Game 2 will be played on Monday before the team returns to Edmonton for Game 3 and Game 4. Due to the lengthy travel, there will be a two-day break following Game 2, meaning Game 3 will get underway on Thursday.

This series marks the first time since 2006 that the Oilers have played in the Stanley Cup Final. The wait has been far shorter for the Panthers, who reached these same heights just one year ago but lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

Despite the majority of hockey analysts predicting that the Panthers will come out on top, most feel this series has the potential to go seven games. Tonight’s outing, set to get underway at 6 pm MT, should indicate what to expect the rest of the way.