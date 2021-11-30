Check out tons of Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature this week

A staple of the holiday season in Edmonton returns this week, with the Alberta Legislature grounds being lit up on Thursday.

For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights.

The annual Legislature Light-Up will be held on Thursday, December 2, at 4:55 pm and will be hosted by Premier Jason Kenney.

The lighting kicks off Celebrate the Season at the legislature, which includes an outdoor performance by singer Andrea House and complimentary cookies and hot chocolate from Café Vancia for those in attendance.

The festivities don’t end there. On Saturday, December 4, 11 and 18, from 12:30 to 1:30 pm, there are free performances by the Brasstactics at the North Amphitheatre.

So if you are looking to go for a stroll and admire some beautiful lights, we highly suggest visiting the Alberta Legislature grounds. You won’t be disappointed.

If you are in the mood to head out and see a few spots, we also recommend you check out our map of Christmas lights throughout the city.

Alberta Legislature Light-Up

Address: 10800 97 Avenue NW, Edmonton