The 2021 Alberta Indigenous Games begin this week in Edmonton

Canada’s largest indigenous multi-sport summer games begin this week in Edmonton, as the 2021 Alberta Indigenous Games kicks off on Thursday.

More than 2,000 indigenous youth from Alberta are invited to engage in a week of competitive sports, traditional games, special events, education, and cultural connection.

The festival is held at Rundle Park from August 12 to 19. There is no requirement for athletes, coaches, or anyone else to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine to participate in the games.

Athletes will participate in 12 different sports, from lacrosse, basketball, baseball and golf.

In addition to the sporting events, an entertainment stage, BBQ & round dance and a talent show will be on the grounds.

When: August 12 to 19, 2021

Where: Rundle Park, (2909 113 Avenue NW, Edmonton)