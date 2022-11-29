This Airbnb mansion just outside of Edmonton has a hockey rink and room for 16 people (PHOTOS)

Living like the rich can be fun to experience and you can rent an entire mansion just outside of Edmonton on Airbnb that offers a high life.

The mansion also has an outdoor kitchen, hot tub, and a hockey rink, perfect for winter gatherings!

Inside the home, there is dual air conditioning and in-floor heat on all three levels that will keep you comfortable while you spend time together in the commercial kitchen, there are three living areas, a theatre room with a 120-inch TV, a sports bar-style area, a gym, a library, and many other amenities.

Other unique things in the home include a ping pong table, a pool table, a Playstation 4, and board games.

The mansion costs just under $1,000 to rent for a weekend in January, per its Airbnb listing, coming to a grand total of $2,872.