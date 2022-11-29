CuratedTravel

This Airbnb mansion just outside of Edmonton has a hockey rink and room for 16 people (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Nov 29 2022, 9:55 pm
Living like the rich can be fun to experience and you can rent an entire mansion just outside of Edmonton on Airbnb that offers a high life.

Located in the Spruce Grove area, this large 10,000-square-foot home sits on 22 acres of land and offers eight bedrooms, 11 beds, eight baths, and enough space to host a staggering 16 people.

The mansion also has an outdoor kitchen, hot tub, and a hockey rink, perfect for winter gatherings!

Inside the home, there is dual air conditioning and in-floor heat on all three levels that will keep you comfortable while you spend time together in the commercial kitchen, there are three living areas, a theatre room with a 120-inch TV, a sports bar-style area, a gym, a library, and many other amenities.

Other unique things in the home include a ping pong table, a pool table, a Playstation 4, and board games.

The mansion costs just under $1,000 to rent for a weekend in January, per its Airbnb listing, coming to a grand total of $2,872.

