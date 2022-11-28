Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

This home just outside of Edmonton is for sale for $2M and has a putting green, pond and theatre

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Nov 28 2022, 10:04 pm
This home just outside of Edmonton is for sale for $2M and has a putting green, pond and theatre
A home just outside of Edmonton is giving off huge resort vibes, with its own pond, movie theatre, putting green and more.

Located in Sturgeon County, the mansion at 223 River Heights Cv boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms and could be yours for a solid $2 million.

It has more than 6,700 square feet of living space, along with a dreamy five-bay fully finished garage that’s more than 2,500 square feet with 11-foot ceilings.

Take note of the stunning river valley views from the home, complimented by the gorgeous natural wood coffered vaulted ceiling frames.

Hosting friends and family would be a breeze at this place thanks to its huge covered balcony and built-in natural wood fireplace.

A twin island chef’s kitchen with a dining nook is a perfect spot to enjoy your coffee, and the huge formal dining room would be the place to be for Christmas dinners.

The home office has custom built-in shelves and a desk, perfect for that work-from-home life.

The primary suite has a huge walk-in closet and a spa-like ensuite.

Other features on the property include a gym, movie theatre, hot tub, gaming area, pool table, wet bar, in-floor heating, a smart house system, an outdoor putting green, a pond, and a firepit.

On top of the massive garage, there’s also a 280-square-foot fully finished detached workshop garage for all the hobbies you could dream of.

