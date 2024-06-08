Viewing parties won’t be the only exciting events taking place outside of Rogers Place as the Edmonton Oilers look to win the Stanley Cup.

Before Game 3 and Game 4, both of which will be played at Rogers Place, there will be free concerts for fans who wish to attend.

Through the Oilers’ first three rounds of the playoffs, more than 140,000 have attended watch parties at the Ice District. This is the first time the Oilers have played in the Stanley Cup since 2006, so that number is expected to increase significantly over the next few weeks.

Rogers, a proud partner of the Oilers and NHL, will co-host the concerts. Rogers is also giving ten fans the opportunity to win a VIP experience that includes tickets to Game 4 and travel and accommodations.

We want to send you and a friend to Edmonton for the ultimate Stanley Cup® Final #BeyondTheSeat experience including game tickets and a VIP concert. Visit https://t.co/jmKlCKBUl7 for your chance to win 1 of 10 trips! 😍 pic.twitter.com/yByvdnIWLs — Rogers (@Rogers) June 8, 2024



The Stanley Cup final between the Oilers and Florida Panthers is set to get underway tonight. The first two games will take place at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The two teams met on two occasions this past season, with the Panthers coming out victorious in both.

The Oilers will use a different lineup tonight. Warren Foegele is drawing back in after sitting the last three games as a healthy scratch. Derek Ryan, Sam Carrick, and Vincent Desharnais, three players who have seen action in this playoff run, will sit as healthy scratches.

Puck drop tonight is set for 6 pm MT.