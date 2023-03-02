The U of A has tons of online courses you can take right now for free

If you’re missing the feeling of a brand-new semester of learning but not the price tag, you’re in luck.

What is an area of study you’ve always wanted to dive into? Paleontology? Software Design? Astronomy? Entomology? Now is your chance, as the University of Alberta offers free online courses in various subjects thanks to a collaboration between the university and an online learning platform called Coursera.

If you’re bummed about missing the start of the semester, that’s not a problem. Some courses start on the first of each month or later in the year, so you don’t have to miss out or put off learning a new skill until September.

Coursera, the University of Alberta’s partner platform, works with more than 275 universities and companies to bring flexible and affordable learning opportunities to people worldwide, its website says.

Dive into questions of the future through the 21st Century Energy Transition course, explore the capabilities of artificial intelligence through the Reinforcement Learning courses, or check out the highly praised Indigenous Canada course, which explores the different histories and contemporary perspectives of Indigenous peoples living in Canada.

The Indigenous Canada course saw huge enrolment after Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy asked fans on social media to enroll in the free course with him to better understand Indigenous histories and contemporary issues in Canada.

Anyone can sign up; all you need to get started is a computer with an internet connection.

“You will be asked to upload photos of your work throughout the course, so access to a camera/webcam is useful but not required,” the site reads.

Courses can also be completed at your own pace with flexible deadlines, but there will be an estimate as to how long it’s expected to complete on average.

When you complete your course, verified learners — those who pay an upgraded fee — will receive a certificate. University of Alberta students can also sign up for these courses and receive credit upon completion.

Don’t like the courses U of A is offering? No worries. Coursera offers courses from major schools and companies like Stanford, Google, Penn State, Microsoft, and the University of Toronto.

There are thousands of courses from hundreds of universities and companies.

You will definitely find something that piques your interest.