These are the most expensive one-bedroom listings in Edmonton (PHOTOS)

Living in a one-bedroom place can be super cozy, and you got the whole place to yourself. If you’re in the market for something fancy, check out these mega single bedroom listings in Edmonton.

We know Edmonton has one of the lowest rental prices in all of Canada, but these listings are truly the best of the best and are all going for $450,000 and beyond.

Here are the most expensive one-bedroom places in Edmonton listed on Realtor.ca.

One-bedroom

Two bathrooms

1600 sq ft

This penthouse suite offers skyline views of Edmonton, with the interior boasting fresh new paint, granite countertops plus an island and a huge den. The primary suite has a balcony you can enjoy your morning coffee on and a unique concrete wrap-around deck. A heated parking stall comes with the place too.

One-bedroom

One bathroom

1700 sq ft

Call the ICE District your home at this apartment in SKY Residences. It’s a corner north-west facing suite that offers views over downtown, bathed in natural light. The unit comes with one underground parking stall and features solid hardwood and tile in baths, 9′ ceilings, quartz counters and beautiful designer kitchens with a built-in fridge and dishwasher. Living in style!

One-bedroom

Two bathrooms

1700 sq ft

Nestled in the community of Glenora, this unit also has a den to complement the one bedroom. It features an open-concept chef’s kitchen, dining area, and elegant living room. The living room boasts monumental floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views and patio access. Just imagine sitting by that fireplace and watching the sunrise with your morning coffee. Beauty!

One-bedroom

One bathroom

1720 sq ft

Tucked away in Downtown Edmonton, this beautiful loft has soaring 13′ ceilings, polished concrete floors, a kitchen filled with stainless steel appliances and a waterfall quartz island that is perfecting for entertaining. A bonus space in the unit could make the perfect office or home workout room. Air conditioning and underground parking come with the unit.

One-bedroom

One bathroom

1700 sq ft

Also, in the same building as listing #4 and coming in at just under $600,000, this apartment includes secure gate access right onto 107 Street, giving easy access to the home.

Begging to be filled with guests, the expansive kitchen with built-in cabinets all down one side, and a plethora of counter space for all your decadent creations are perfect for entertaining. Upstairs there is a den space for the perfect work from home set up, an ensuite bath with dual rain shower-heads, deep soaker tub and dual vanities. The bedroom is open, giving amazing light but perfect privacy.

One-bedroom

Two bathrooms

1495 sq ft

Located in the ultra-hip, historic warehouse district on 104th street, the building was built in 1913. This New York Style Loft features 9ft ceilings, exposed beams and exposed brick that has been sandblasted down to the original grey, displaying logos from old stores and elevator markings in the bedroom that was once the elevator shaft. How neat is that?

Underground parking is included, and it’s in such a perfect location if you want to leave the car at home and explore on foot. You’re just minutes away from MacEwan, Rogers Place, Winspear, the Citadel and nearby LRT to University and Hospital.

One-bedroom

Two bathrooms

1513 sq ft

Offering some stunning views of the city, this unit in Pearl Tower has two south-facing balconies with porcelain tile throughout.

It’s received some love recently, with an upgraded bathroom and kitchen cabinets and Bosch appliances. The bedroom has two custom closets and an ensuite with Moen Digital Spa Shower. The second four-piece bathroom offers a soaker tub. There is a built-in speaker system throughout the unit, so you can listen to some tunes or a podcast no matter where you are in the place.

So, there you have it. Those are some pretty impressive single-bedroom listings right here in Edmonton. So much space in all of them!

