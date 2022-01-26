A Look Inside: This $8.2M home in central Alberta has 14 bathrooms (PHOTOS)

A home in central Alberta is bringing a whole new meaning to lakefront property, sitting on 150 acres of lush land.

This one-of-a-kind property includes approximately 1.2 kilometres of lakefront living on Gadsby Lake in Lacombe County, a private nine-hole, par 35 lakeside golf course, five pristine ponds, approximately 4.5 kilometres of paved pathways, and mature trees in an otherwise cleared surrounding area.

With a listing price of $8,240,000, this lodge was built in 2002 and offers more than 10,000 square feet of living space. With nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, yes, 14, you could throw some wicked weekend lake parties.

Meticulously designed, this manor home remains partially undeveloped, awaiting finishing touches by the next fortunate owner. You can finish it to what you desire!

Take a stroll onto the second-floor deck and admire that view! Lake for days. The fireplace is a nice touch, too. A perfect place to chill anytime of the year, but those long summer days on the deck would be prime.

The spectacular view of Gadsby Lake can be enjoyed from most rooms, including the grand living space anchored by a two-story cultured stone wood-burning fireplace. The wooden spiral staircase is just dazzling.

The garage can hold four vehicles, and there is enough parking outside the home for 12.

The golf course the home sits on has not been operational since 2010.