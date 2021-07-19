6 things to do in Edmonton this week: July 19 to 25

It’s a fresh week, so why not head out and check out some events going on in Edmonton for the week of July 19 to 25.

From treating your taste buds to visits to some of the most haunted locations in Edmonton, here are six events you should take in this week.

What: The largest outdoor food festival in Canada is back, as Taste of Edmonton takes over Churchill Square. Try the best dishes and treats from more than 50 restaurants and vendors in Edmonton.

When: July 22 until August 1

Time: July 22 to 31, 11:00 am to 11:00 pm. August 1, 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Churchill Square (100 Street and 102 A Avenue)

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in person

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way.

When: Now until September 5

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online

What: Rides, games, food and entertainment, the Summer Fun Midway is a treat for all ages. This outdoor experience is bringing your favourite rides, like the Polar Express and the Zipper.

When: July 23 to August 1

Time: Weekdays starting at 1 pm, Saturdays & Sundays starting at 12 pm

Where: 7515 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $0-$38, purchase online

What: Looking to get spooky? Take a ghostly walk through Old Strathcona, with stops in front of certain buildings, houses, and shops that have reported ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries.

When: Now until September 4

Time: Wednesday to Sunday, 7 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $16.93 – $22.23, purchase online

What: Back for its second year, the Grindstone Comedy Festival is bringing laughter back with the help of some of Canada’s top comedians, sketch groups and improvisors.

When: July 21 to July 25

Time: Various times from Wednesday to Sunday

Where: The Grindstone Comedy Theatre & Bistro (10019 81 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $16.93 – $22.23, purchase online

What: Held every Monday, Open Stage at Fiddler’s Roost brings authentic country, roots, folk and bluegrass music right to you.

When: July 19

Time: 6 to 9:30 pm

Where: Fiddler’s Roost (7308 76 Avenue, Edmonton)

Cost: $10