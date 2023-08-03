Oilers' Jeff Jackson shares funny story that shows McDavid's elite work ethic

To be the best hockey player in the world requires a lot of God-given talent, though Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid is proof that there is more to it than just that.

Many current and former teammates have boasted about how hard the 26-year-old works on his craft each and every day. On Thursday, it was his former agent’s opportunity to do the same.

Jeff Jackson, who worked as McDavid’s agent for many years, was hired by the Oilers on Thursday as their new CEO of hockey operations. Hours after the hiring, he met with plenty of reporters to discuss his new role, though plenty of the conversation focused on his relationship with McDavid. Jackson spoke highly of his former client and shared a great story that displays just how hard the Oilers superstar works.

“There’s a funny story that I can’t stop thinking about,” Jackson said when asked about McDavid. “I think it was his first Hart and Lindsay and Art Ross Trophy. We were in Vegas for the awards, I went to the draft and he went home.

“It was like a Tuesday and he went on the ice and he texted me, ‘I feel like crap.’ But he had just won all those awards. And then Adam, who worked with me at Wasserman, went over to Connor’s parent’s place. He was going to deliver something, and he went to the front door and rang the doorbell the garage door went up. He went back out, and Connor was in the garage in his rollerblades at his mom and dad’s place, not even living there anymore, in a T-shirt and shorts working on his game, working on his hands. That sort of thing exemplifies what he’s all about.”

Assuming Jackson is remembering correctly, he is referring to McDavid’s second NHL season, where he recorded 30 goals and 100 points. Clearly, he still wasn’t satisfied, and his game has done all the talking in that regard. He has since hit the 100-point mark five more times, including this past season with 153. Given his recent comments about wanting to be even better, we could see even crazier numbers from him in 2023-24.