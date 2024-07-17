5 bold predictions for the Oilers heading into next season

The dog days of summer have set in for Edmonton Oilers fans as all focus has shifted onto what the next season holds for the team.

After a Cinderella run to get back into the playoff picture last season, Edmonton fought to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final only to fall just short of the ultimate prize to the Florida Panthers.

Since then, the team has reloaded and has added even more firepower to their roster. The hype surrounding the Oilers has never been higher going into a new season, and with that come some pretty lofty expectations.

So, with everything that has transpired over the last month and a half, here are some early BOLD predictions about the Oilers heading into a new season:

1. McDavid hits 150 points (again)

Is it bold to predict that Connor McDavid will once again hit the 150-point plateau this upcoming season?

The Oilers captain already hit this milestone in the 2022-23 season and came within 20 points of doing so again this season with 132. Considering McDavid’s slow start to the season and the fact that he was dealing with injuries at certain times throughout last season, there isn’t anything to suggest that hitting 150 points in a healthy 82-game season for a second time is all that outlandish.

Add that to the fact that he will probably have the best linemates of his career with Jeff Skinner and Zach Hyman, and this prediction may be more expected than doubted.

2. Draisaitl signs long-term extension with Oilers

Leon Draisaitl only has one more year on his current contract with the Oilers before he is set to hit the open market next summer.

This is something that will be looming over the franchise before something gets done either way. Negotiations are apparently set to get underway later this summer as soon as the Oilers hire a new GM and the hope is that Draisaitl will sign a long-term deal to stay in the Alberta capital.

With the Oilers getting within a single win of the Stanley Cup and the fact that this is the only place Draisaitl will get the opportunity to play on a team with McDavid, it seems like signing a new deal to extend his stay in Edmonton would be a no-brainer.

This prediction says that Draisaitl will be sold on the direction of the team and will sign a seven-year extension with the Oilers that carries a cap hit of $12.5 million.

3. Skinner named starting goalie for Team Canada

There might not have been an Oilers player who had more ups and downs last season than goaltender Stuart Skinner.

The 25-year-old had a rough start to the season and rebounded in the second half, only to lose the net for a time in the second round of the playoffs. In the end, Skinner finally stepped up his game and gave the Oilers every chance to win in the Stanley Cup Final.

For once in his career, this prediction says he will finally step into his own and have himself a season to remember. While a Vezina Trophy could potentially be on his radar, the starter job for Team Canada at the Four Nations Face-odd will be his by the time the tournament rolls around in February.

4. Savoie becomes surprise Calder Trophy candidate

One of the more underrated moves from any team this offseason is the Oilers acquiring top prospect Matthew Savoie from the Buffalo Sabres.

The former 2022 ninth-overall draft pick is coming off a stellar season with the WHL’s Moose Jaw Warriors, where he put up over two points per game in the regular season. It’s a mystery why the Sabres decided to move on from him so early, and the Oilers are primed to take full advantage.

Savoie will come into camp as motivated as ever to play for his hometown team and will force Edmonton’s hand in giving him a roster spot after a terrific camp. From there, his skill will take over, and he will cement himself as a productive NHL player in his rookie season.

5. Oilers win 2025 Stanley Cup

Just like the Panthers did, the Oilers will drink from Lord Stanley’s mug precisely a year after losing in the Stanley Cup Finals.

This team has far too many offensive weapons to fail, and the goaltending and defensive group will do enough to get the Oilers over that proverbial hump. What better opponent to face off against than the Carolina Hurricanes, a team that has been among the league’s best for several years and eliminated the Oilers in the 2006 final? It’s too perfect not to happen.

Oil Country has waited long enough. McDavid will get his cup next season.