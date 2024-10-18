Kelce brothers debate whether McDavid could play in the NFL

If they weren’t already, Edmonton Oilers fans are going to be big supporters of the Kelce’s following a recent segment on their podcast.

Travis, a superstar tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his brother Jason, a nine-time Pro Bowler, run a podcast called New Heights. While they usually touch on various topics on the weekly show, the most recent episode is one that hockey fans will find particularly interesting.

A fan asked the pair which NHLers, past or present, they believe could play in the NFL. They brought up several names, including Eric Lindros and Jaromir Jagr, and eventually got to Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid.

“You think a guy like McDavid, who’s the fastest thing on f*cking ice, could play receiver or running back?” Travis asked.

“He’s got the elusiveness, but it’s hard to gauge,” Jason responded. “Skating is so different. I’ve seen guys that skate incredibly well, and then you see them run on a field, and it’s just not the same.”

While both seemed divided on whether McDavid would cut it, they concluded that Wayne Gretzky would’ve been able to play in his prime.

Though Jason was initially hesitant about Gretzky, he was reminded of a famous video in which the NHL’s all-time leading scorer handily beat Pelé, Bjorn Borg, and Sugar Ray Leonard in a 100m sprint.



“You know what? I’m going to say he could’ve done it,” Jason said.

The entire debate, which is very entertaining and also quite insightful, can be heard in the clip below.

While football is their favourite sport, the Kelce brothers have been vocal about their love of hockey in the past. Travis spent several years playing and, in an old tweet, mentioned how much he misses it.

I really love Hockey… I haven't stepped on the ice since I quit after playing 8 years… But that's got to change! I miss it too much — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 19, 2014

Should the two brothers continue discussing hockey on a more regular basis moving forward, New Heights could welcome a whole new demographic of listeners.