Get ready for some live and online performances! Here’s what to expect for the 2021 Edmonton Fringe Festival.

Rolling into its 40th year, the Edmonton Fringe Festival kicks off on August 12, with a hybrid celebration for Edmontonians.

In keeping with safety measures, to provide a physically distanced event, the Fringe Festival will have fewer venues, fewer shows, and smaller audiences by accommodating attendees virtually.

A total of 11 indoor theatre venues will put on more than 50 shows over the 11-day festival, alongside digital programming and ticketed outdoor entertainment in ATB Park.

All venues will be thoroughly sanitized before and after each performance, and occupants must always wear a mask while inside the venue.

Tickets to get into ATB Park will range from $20 to $25. Guests must provide contact information for tracing purposes should there be a need.

Tickets for live performances can be purchased online, over the phone, or in-person at the ATB Financial Arts Barns Box Office.

When: August 12, 2021, to August 22, 2021

Where: ATB Financial Arts Barns (10330 84 Avenue), ATB (McIntyre) Park and online on FringeTV

Tickets: Tickets can be found here.