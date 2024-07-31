You could own the building where an iconic former Edmonton music venue and restaurant once resided, and with a location like this, it’s hard to pass up.

The building, located at 10511 82 Avenue NW, is the former home of Filthy McNasty’s, later shortened to “Filthy’s,” and the Lavotti Restaurant and Bar down below. It was a mainstay on Whyte Avenue for years until it permanently closed its doors in 2016.

It was listed on the market for $2,880,000, advertised as being in a “prime area only blocks to the U of A.”

The bar and venue hosted all kinds of live music, from local bands to ones from across Canada and the United States. Some of its last advertised shows included metal, punk, and indie artists.

Many Edmontonians have fond memories of this bar, and its location on Whyte made it a popular party spot during the 2006 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It had plenty of character, cheap pints of Guinness, incredible live music, and it is one of the businesses Edmontonians miss the most.

According to the ad, the two-story concrete and steel building is set up for separate bar-type businesses, and the top floor can accommodate approximately 150 people. “The potential is here for a good return,” says the listing.

Would you buy this building? Let us know in the comments.