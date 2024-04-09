Rural life: This $2.2M estate for sale near Edmonton is a country paradise

Your next home could be an enormous country estate that you’ll never want to leave, but it will cost a small fortune.

This home, located in Strathcona County at #37 51218 Range Road 214, sits on 13.69 acres of lakefront living and has been listed on the market for $2.2 million.

The home boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms and offers 4,303 square feet of finished living space. The house is stunning, and the property is gorgeous, private, and offers the best of country living while just a 15-minute drive from the City of Edmonton.

“Worthy of a nature/wildlife sanctuary, this exquisite 13.69-acre lakefront country estate with newly completed home and three O/H door shop, is the epitome of modern, luxury country living,” the property’s listing reads.

No expense was spared on this property, from its top-of-the-line efficient windows inviting in plenty of sunlight to all solid wood doors.

We love the clean and crisp feel of this home’s kitchen space! The primary bedroom is also large and stunning, with a massive ensuite and gorgeous standalone tub with adjacent windows to stare at the sky while enjoying a nice soak.

Scenic trails lead you to the south shore of Cooking Lake. Also found on the property is this adorable carriage-style home. Perfect for hosting a large gathering!

In addition to the carriage house, the home’s basement contains an in-law suite complete with a full kitchen and its own separate entrance.

It’s undoubtedly beautiful, and we’re pretty sure we’d never leave the property if it were ours. Imagine spending a beautiful summer evening in the gazebo — could it get any better than this!?

But, for $2.2 million, we may have to pass for now.

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.