McDavid is injured and could miss the next Oilers game

Connor McDavid is battling an injury and he could miss the next Edmonton Oilers game as a result.

The Oilers captain was absent for a second straight practice this morning after appearing to have had his minutes tightened in the last five minutes of Saturday’s 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames. It turns out that this was the result of an injury.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch wasn’t able to tell reporters exactly what the injury was but did say it was a lower-body issue.

“There is a chance [McDavid doesn’t play tomorrow],” said Knoblauch. “It’ll be in Connor’s hands, he’ll make the decision on how he feels… we don’t know how bad the injury is and we don’t know how early he can come in.”

Edmonton ran some new-look forward lines without McDavid on the ice. Leon Draisaitl took his place on the top line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman. Adam Henrique stepped into the second-line centre spot alongside Evander Kane and Warren Foegele.

Knoblauch confirmed that McDavid’s injury is not the same one that forced him to miss two games in late-October and he expects to have more clarity on the situation tomorrow morning.

“Connor probably has the most influence on what happens,” Knoblauch explained. “I’ll be getting that information mostly from [McDavid and head athletic therapist TD Forss] before I make that decision.”

The Oilers have six games remaining on their schedule and are in the midst of a tight race with the Vancouver Canucks for the division title. Missing McDavid for any of those games will make it that much harder for Edmonton to get to the top of the Pacific.