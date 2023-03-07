This Edmonton home is a plant lover's dream and could be yours for $500K (PHOTOS)

This unsuspecting home in Ottewell looks relatively modest from the front but has an incredibly unique feature: a massive solarium.

Wouldn’t it be so nice at the end of the day to cozy up in front of the fire and relax in the oasis that is your own private greenhouse?

“Welcome to this meticulously well-maintained, unique home in Ottewell,” the advertisement reads.

“The home offers a new boiler system, a new hot water tank & a wood-burning stove that can heat the entire home!”

Built in 1963, the home has maintained much of its mid-century charm. The two-storey home has three large bedrooms upstairs, and the primary bedroom boasts a four-piece ensuite, walk-in closet and balcony.

“Through its separate entrance, you can head downstairs, which is finished with a full wet bar and second kitchen.”

The real magic of this place though is the greenery at the back of the home. It’s the ultimate indoor greenhouse!

David Rojek, the realtor selling the home, told Daily Hive the solarium was built by the late owner so that he and his friend could enjoy their horticulture passion year-round. He also enjoyed doing custom metalwork and is responsible for much of the metalwork throughout the home.

And lastly, the double garage in the backyard has a rooftop balcony, perfect for viewing the sunset.

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.