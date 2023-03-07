You can take dozens of art and craft classes for CHEAP in Edmonton

You’re in luck if you’ve ever wanted to improve your craft or discover a new hobby but weren’t sure how to get started.

Maybe you’ve always wanted to improve your cooking skills or become the next big novelist; perhaps you’d like to work with your hands and learn the art of metalsmithing or regret never taking guitar lessons.

There are dozens and dozens of programs you can take right now through the City of Edmonton, and you can register right now for a pretty great price.

Tap into your potential through the Introduction to Acting class, learn mindful methods through Forest Therapy at the John Janzen Nature Centre, or become an artisan and learn to make your own soap through the Handmade Soap Making course.

Best of all? Many classes are less than $100 and the vast majority are under $200.

Some other offerings include dance programs, photography and pottery classes, and crafting classes featuring knitting, crocheting, sewing, and macrame.

There’s also a wide variety of art programs, from mixed media techniques to printmaking and watercolour painting. Classes take place once weekly at locations across the city.

It’s a great way to take your mind off of everyday life for a while and do something fun and creative with your hands.

No matter your thing, you will definitely find something that piques your interest.