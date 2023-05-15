19 pop-up dog parks will be available in Edmonton this summer (MAP)

There will be a lot more dog parks to enjoy this summer with your pooch.

Edmonton has just announced 19 locations for temporary pop-up dog parks. The locations were selected as high-need neighbourhoods due to their proximity to existing off-leash areas, the number of licensed dogs, and the number of requests councillors have received since 2016.

A map of all the new locations is shown below. Parks marked in red are fully-fenced, while those in yellow are partially fenced.

You might also like: Hard feelings? Oilers' Draisaitl didn't have much time for Pietrangelo in handshake line

There's a donut shop in a windmill in Alberta and it's amazing (PHOTOS)

A massive antique parking lot sale is back in Edmonton this long weekend

All Pop-up Dog Parks will have dog waste bags and dispensers, garbage cans, and signage that includes the responsibilities of dog owners and clearly identified boundaries.

The City consulted with Community Leagues, utility companies, and others to ensure there are no conflicts with other activities at these locations.

The parks will open in May and operate until November, weather permitting.

The City will also seek feedback about the parks during this trial period. This might lead to these destinations becoming permanent off-leash dog parks if it goes well.

So, next time you want to take your pup to the park, you may not have to go so far!