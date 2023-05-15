Hard feelings? Oilers' Draisaitl didn't have much time for Pietrangelo in handshake line

It doesn’t appear as though Edmonton Oilers’ forward Leon Draisaitl will be forgetting about the slash he took from Alex Pietrangelo anytime soon.

The 27-year-old seemed to have zero interest in shaking the hand of the Vegas Golden Knights defenceman after the series had concluded on Sunday night, as he didn’t even glance in his direction.

The Vegas Golden Knights defenceman was handed a one-game suspension for vicious hack on Draisaitl in the dying seconds of Game 4.

Draisaitl had no time for Pietrangelo in the handshake line

“That’s a really, really dangerous slash,” Draisaitl told reporters the day after the incident. “I think those are things that have nothing to do with hockey or the game. You can seriously injure someone with a slash like that.”

Pietrangelo seemed to be growing increasingly frustrated with the number of shots he had taken early on in the series.

“It’s pretty obvious what’s going on. It’s premeditated stuff I’m pretty sure coming at me,” Pietrangelo remarked. “But [the NHL’s Department of Player Safety] didn’t really seem to care in the meeting.”

Pietrangelo also seemed to imply the Oilers were lying on the ice to embellish calls from the officials.

“I’ll get up and take it,” he added. “I’m not going to lay on the ice, like what’s going on. I’ll get up and play the game the way it needs to be played. It’s pretty obvious what’s going on.”

At the end of the day, Pietrangelo got the last laugh as his Golden Knights were able to defeat the Oilers in six games to move on to the Western Conference Final. It marks the fourth time in their six seasons that the Golden Knights have advanced to at least the Conference Final.

As for who the Golden Knights will go up against, that will be decided later tonight, as the Seattle Kraken are in Dallas to face off against the Stars in Game 7 at the American Airlines Center.