Ranking every Edmonton Oilers jersey from worst to best

The dog days of summer have arrived and the bulk of activity seems to finally be dying down for the Edmonton Oilers.

With that in mind, the dead of the offseason is the perfect time to sit back and reflect on things that you didn’t have time for during what was the longest Oilers season in over a decade.

For example, have you taken your annual look back at the Oilers’ jersey history and put them into a definitive ranking? The team has worn 15 different, uniquely designed jerseys over their 45-year NHL tenure.

Here is Daily Hive’s definitive ranking of every single Oilers jersey from worst to best:

15. Reebok Edge Away

If an NHL team decided to base their jersey on pyjamas, it would look like this.

14. Reebok Edge home

See above. Booooooring.

13. Adidas Orange home

Probably not a great idea to use “pylon orange” as your primary colour.

12. 2024 Heritage Classic

Cool concept, but a bit too many retro elements in this one.

11. Reverse Retro 2.0

Trying to bring a controversial jersey into the modern era but missing the mark with the orange.

10. 06′ cup run away

It works, sure, but is still a bit bland.

9. Todd McFarlene “gear”

This is how you do a third-jersey. Fresh, sleek, and new for the time.

8. Adidas navy alternate

Love the two-tone thing going on with this one, just a bit dull.

7. 90’s away (one season only)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SaskStarsFan (Lane Rathgeber) (@saskstarsfan)

This is what the Oilers should have stuck with for this era.

6. Adidas white/navy away

A new play on a classic that worked surprisingly well.

5. Reverse Retro 1.0

The NHL needs more orange pants, no further questions will be accepted at this time.

4. 06′ cup run home

A blue-collar jersey for a blue-collar city that looks real good on the ice.

3. Classic home

There is a reason why they keep coming back to this design.

2. 1970s WHA orange throwback

A perfect alternate jersey to pair with the other two classics.

1. Classic away

It couldn’t be any other one.