10 things you have to do at Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival
The Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival is just around the corner and we can’t wait to hit the grounds of this legendary event.
This 10-day extravaganza of theatre, art, comedy, music, and more is North America’s largest, longest-running Fringe Theatre Festival, and it kicks off on Thursday.
From the beer gardens to the endless amount of free and paid culture and entertainment, these are 10 things you have to check out at Fringe Fest.
See a show
View this post on Instagram
Seriously — there are 180+ shows for you to choose from. No matter what piques your interest, you’re sure to find something incredible on this year’s schedule.
Let an artist pitch their show
View this post on Instagram
By listening to artists pitch their performances to you on the festival grounds, you can get to know them and support their work. You might find a new favourite in it!
Pass the hat: Tip an outdoor performer
View this post on Instagram
It’s a time-honoured tradition to let ‘em know how much you loved their show.
Browse some wares at Artisan Avenue
View this post on Instagram
Browse through Artisan Avenue, located on 84th Avenue next to the Fringe Festival grounds, to find that one-of-a-kind souvenir. Plus, you get to support local artists while you’re at it!
Try something new at a Fringe food vendor
View this post on Instagram
The streets along the Fringe Festival will be PACKED with all kinds of incredible food vendors that you won’t want to miss out on!
Explore free outdoor programming on Cypher Avenue
View this post on Instagram
Including programming from pêhonân (celebrating local Indigenous creators) and the Youth Empowerment Program!
Enter the ATB Financial Golden Ticket Contest
One lucky winner will win a “Golden Ticket” to next year’s event (sadly, it doesn’t involve any chocolate). This fantastic package includes 100 tickets to shows next year’s Festival, a three-night stay at the Metterra or Varscona Hotels on Whyte, and a ton of other amazing prizes.
Take a picture with the Fringe sign
View this post on Instagram
Don’t forget to put it on the ‘gram. 😜
Dance like nobody’s watching at the Fringe Music Series
View this post on Instagram
Throughout the festival, you can enjoy an incredible lineup of electrifying local talent (and we sure have a lot of it!) at ATB Park.
Grab a Beverage and catch some shade in the legendary Fringe beer tents
View this post on Instagram
Arguably the best spot for people-watching in YEG, this is a sublime spot to hang out for a couple of hours in between shows. With Sea Change Brewery as the festival sponsor, you really can’t go wrong.
Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival
When: August 17 to 27
Where: Old Strathcona
Tickets: Free and paid programming; Find show tickets here