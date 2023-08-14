10 things you have to do at Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival

The Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival is just around the corner and we can’t wait to hit the grounds of this legendary event.

This 10-day extravaganza of theatre, art, comedy, music, and more is North America’s largest, longest-running Fringe Theatre Festival, and it kicks off on Thursday.

From the beer gardens to the endless amount of free and paid culture and entertainment, these are 10 things you have to check out at Fringe Fest.

See a show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

Seriously — there are 180+ shows for you to choose from. No matter what piques your interest, you’re sure to find something incredible on this year’s schedule.

Let an artist pitch their show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

By listening to artists pitch their performances to you on the festival grounds, you can get to know them and support their work. You might find a new favourite in it!

Pass the hat: Tip an outdoor performer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

It’s a time-honoured tradition to let ‘em know how much you loved their show.

Browse some wares at Artisan Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

Browse through Artisan Avenue, located on 84th Avenue next to the Fringe Festival grounds, to find that one-of-a-kind souvenir. Plus, you get to support local artists while you’re at it!

Try something new at a Fringe food vendor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

The streets along the Fringe Festival will be PACKED with all kinds of incredible food vendors that you won’t want to miss out on!

Explore free outdoor programming on Cypher Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

Including programming from pêhonân (celebrating local Indigenous creators) and the Youth Empowerment Program!

Enter the ATB Financial Golden Ticket Contest

One lucky winner will win a “Golden Ticket” to next year’s event (sadly, it doesn’t involve any chocolate). This fantastic package includes 100 tickets to shows next year’s Festival, a three-night stay at the Metterra or Varscona Hotels on Whyte, and a ton of other amazing prizes.

Take a picture with the Fringe sign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

Don’t forget to put it on the ‘gram. 😜

Dance like nobody’s watching at the Fringe Music Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fringe Theatre (@edmontonfringe)

Throughout the festival, you can enjoy an incredible lineup of electrifying local talent (and we sure have a lot of it!) at ATB Park.

Grab a Beverage and catch some shade in the legendary Fringe beer tents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea Change Brewing Co. (@seachangebrewingco)



Arguably the best spot for people-watching in YEG, this is a sublime spot to hang out for a couple of hours in between shows. With Sea Change Brewery as the festival sponsor, you really can’t go wrong.

When: August 17 to 27

Where: Old Strathcona

Tickets: Free and paid programming; Find show tickets here