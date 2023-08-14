Edmonton is getting a new sports radio station next month

Edmonton sports radio is making a comeback.

Following TSN 1260 pulling the plug as part of a larger series of Bell Media cuts this past June, it was announced Monday that a new station — called Sports 1440 — will be hitting the airwaves on September 5.

Run in collaboration with Stingray Radio, Just A Game Productions, and The Nation Network (the parent company of Oilers Nation), Sports 1440 will feature notable Edmonton radio personalities such as Jason Gregor and Allan Mitchell, better known by his “Lowetide” moniker.

“Sports 1440 is set to deliver a diverse range of sports commentary, insights, and entertainment to listeners throughout the Edmonton area,” said a release announcing the station.

Here’s the expected schedule for Monday through Friday launching next month:

The Kevin Karius Show: 7 am – 11 am

Fantasy Frenzy with Halley & Douglas: 11 am – 12 pm

The Lowdown with Lowetide: 12 pm – 2 pm

The Jason Gregor Show: 2 pm – 6 pm

“Sports connects us in many ways and I felt there was a big void to fill. Edmonton and area is an extremely passionate sports market and a very giving community,” Gregor said in a release. “We will focus on sports and mix in some charitable components… I can’t wait to get started.”

Gregor added that he’s had a “love affair with sports radio” since he was a child.

“It has been a huge part of my life since I was 10, and it is great that so many sponsors and listeners feel the same,” Gregor added in an interview with Oilers Nation. “This market is one of the best sports markets in the country, and for many fans, they really want local sports talk radio.”