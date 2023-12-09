The decision to buy a $10 lottery ticket resulted in a life-changing prize for one lucky winner.

Donna Evely of Heart’s Content, Newfoundland and Labrador, was working with her husband one day to deliver flyers when they quickly stopped at a convenience store. Evely bought a $10 Casino Multiplier ticket at O’Brien’s Clover Farm in Cape Broyle and started playing with her ticket as they drove to their next delivery location.

“When I looked and saw I had matched the lucky number, I scratched the prize underneath, and I really couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” recalled Evely. “I said to my husband, ‘Stop the car, I think I won $1 million!'”

Evely had won the Casino Multiplier top prize of $1 million.

Not sure what to do next, the shocked couple decided to complete their delivery run. Once done, they returned to the store where Evely bought her winning ticket to validate the lucky ticket.

“My husband was just beaming, his face lit up, and he said to the manager of the store, ‘I can’t believe it, I just can’t believe it,'” recalled Evely. “I think we all cried; the whole staff at the store just gathered all around and congratulated us.”

Now $1 million richer, they said the money will allow them to visit their kids for Christmas. They also plan to upgrade their vehicle and motorhome, and they’re going on a cruise and are looking forward to more trips once they return.

They’re grateful for the financial security that comes with the win and the ability to give back even more.

“I can do things to help people. I always did, but I can do more to help them now, and we can have a better lifestyle ourselves,” Evely said. “We’ve always had to scrimp and save, and now, maybe some of the things we would have liked to have but did without, we could actually have.”

The retailer will receive a one percent seller’s prize.