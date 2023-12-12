Fast fashion retailer Zara has found itself in the eye of a social media storm after a recent ad campaign drew anger and criticism. Now, the company has issued an apology.

On December 8, the company shared photos promoting a jacket that’s part of its latest collection. One shot featured American model Kristen McMenamy carrying a mannequin covered in white fabric, while another image had the model standing inside a wooden box.

Online, people drew comparisons between the ad and the photos from the Israel-Hamas war of bodies of the deceased covered in white shrouds.

“Boycott Zara!” wrote one user on X. “Our suffering is not your aesthetic.”

On December 12, the company apologized on Instagram, explaining that the campaign “was conceived in July.”

“You didn’t check the news at all the last three months?” quipped one commenter.

According to Zara, the concept of a sculptor’s studio was meant to showcase “craft-made garments in an artistic context.”

“Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created,” the brand said. “Zara regrets that misunderstanding, and we reaffirm our deepest respect toward everyone.”

Read the complete statement below:

Zara’s PR nightmare is far from over, as the apology did not go down well.

“Girl, who approved this ‘apology’????” asked one commenter. “This is as insensitive as deciding to release the photos knowing very well what’s happening in Gaza and how this would be seen by anyone who can read the freaking room. Do better!”

“‘Saw something’ — care to say what that something is? What a whack fauxpology,” said another.

“Timing and intention do not excuse the horror of the impact. Your apology lacked empathy and humanity. When we know better, we do better… And I now know better than to [ever] support your store again,” stated another commenter.

Zara’s apology was absolutely horrid — 𝐼 ◡̈ (@irxheem) December 12, 2023

I’ve never worked in fashion but I have worked in print publishing. I can’t tell you how many times a story I worked on for months had to be pulled on print day to avoid any risks. @ZARA “I’m sorry you feel that way” isn’t really an apology. Oh and btw, people are not “offended”… pic.twitter.com/dAwRFnI9bf — Lubna Hamdan (@LubnaHamdan0) December 12, 2023

But not everyone was quick to cancel the brand.

“I cannot believe how out of touch people are, to turn something so benign into something so offensive,” said one user. “People need to get a grip. It was very obvious what the story of the imagery was. I am appalled that people have spun this the way they have. If they need to be offended by something, be it Zara’s business practices not this harmless campaign.”

