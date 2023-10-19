The US government has just issued a rare “Worldwide Caution” travel alert for Americans, citing the potential of terror attacks and violence against US citizens.

A notice posted on a government website states, “Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.”

It recommends that Americans stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive info and alerts and to “make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas.”

The US has also issued a warning for Americans in the Middle East because of the Israel/Hamas war, asking citizens to stay alert in areas including Israel, Gaza, and Lebanon.

Travel warning from Canadian government

On this side of the border, the Canadian government is telling citizens to avoid ALL travel to a number of areas, including Lebanon, Israel, and Gaza.

For a full list of advisories and risk levels from the government, click here.