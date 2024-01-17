Are work wellness programs doing anything?

Warning: If you are an HR manager implementing wellness initiatives at your workplace, this story contains content that you may find disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

Driving the news: A new study on the effectiveness of work wellness programs came away with a shocking conclusion: All those apps, courses, and puppy yoga classes aren’t doing anything to improve workers’ mental health.

In fact, workers taking resilience and stress management programs through work actually appeared to be worse off.

The only wellness intervention that improved well-being was charity work — truly the only way to wash away the horrors of four-hour meetings you don’t need to be in.

Yes, but: Wellness advocates have criticized the study’s methodology, as it didn’t measure employee well-being before and after the programs. The study’s author also acknowledged the possibility that those who seek out certain programs maybe aren’t doing too well to start.

Why it matters: A Future Skills Centre study found that mental well-being is generally on a decline because of, ya know, *gestures vaguely* everything. Of the over 500 workers surveyed, 38% had taken time off work in the past five years due to mental health issues.

That’s a sad statistic and a pricey one, as mental health absences and disabilities are estimated to cost the Canadian economy $50 billion annually.

Big picture: The study could give companies another reason to slash wellness spending. While wellness industry revenue hit US$5.6 trillion in 2022, per the Global Wellness Institute, the workplace wellness sector shrunk as companies cut costs and WFH persisted.

