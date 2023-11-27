The challenges for men in mental health and why masculinity isn't the issue

November is a month centred around men’s mental health, with causes like Movember raising awareness for realities like prostate cancer and men’s suicide.

Still, it’ll take more than one month out of the year to address the challenges that exist in this realm.

Speaking with Rob Whitley, PhD, who’s an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at McGill University, it’s clear why some men find it hard to take care of their mental health and get help.

The roadblocks are often due to outside factors, and the stigma around the topic is still prevalent in society.

The idea of masculinity, harmful stereotypes, cultural and socioeconomic factors, and the approach in formal mental health care are some of the challenges men face when it comes to getting help if they’re suffering from any form of mental health issue.

Whitley is well-versed in gender issues related to mental health and social and cultural psychiatry and helps break down some roadblocks that men face when getting help.

Masculinity

The word “masculinity” can evoke negative connotations, perhaps due to its associations with the idea of toxic masculinity.

Masculinity, at its core, is a good thing, according to Whitley.

Whitley says that one of the ideas put out by the academy, not by psychiatric experts, is that one of the reasons for men’s mental health issues is that some men adhere to traditional masculinity norms, and that is bad for their health.

The research shows that isn’t true, according to Whitley.

“Research shows that traditional masculinity is actually good for your mental health.”

What is traditional masculinity?

Working; supporting your family, your mom and dad, your siblings, your children, and your wife; being an active member of society; and looking after yourself and your body are some examples Whitley points to, adding that people involved in those activities have better mental health.

“Not everybody has to be Bill Gates or Mike Tyson.”

Another reality Whitley calls on is the fact that boys who are raised without a father present generally deal with more issues than those who were raised with a father.

“So it’s a lack of masculinity,” which is sometimes the issue.

“You don’t have anything to complain about”

Stigmas in men’s mental health are one of the issues preventing the men who need help from getting it.

For example, in some situations, if a man struggles, a loved one may say, “You don’t have anything to complain about.”

Another stigma is in using mental health services and the social stereotypes associated with it.

Whitley gives an example of a man on his way to a psychiatric hospital to get help and being spotted by colleagues or loved ones.

Another problem Whitley suggests is that while there are innovative programs out there that can help men, the official mental health system is “reliant on a one-size-fits-all solution.”

Those solutions generally include medication or, “if you’re lucky,” therapy.

Cultural taboos

One area where many men and women face challenges is best seen through a cultural lens.

In many cultures, the idea that a man may need help with his mental health is almost absurd. While the same goes for women, in some cultural circles, men face unique challenges.

While it’s not a problem unique to visible minorities, Whitley points to a study that was done based on Sri Lankan immigrants.

In many cases, it’s parents telling their kids they have nothing to complain about, minimizing their struggles.

He used this conversation from the POV of parents as an example:

“We should be depressed. We went for a civil war, and we’ve come here, and now you’re living in a safe country with a lot of opportunity, and you’re depressed. What’s wrong?”

In other cases, it might be a partner minimizing the struggles of their husband, who may have vocalized dealing with a mental health issue.

The media

Another problem Whitley has been engaged with is how the media interfaces with mental health, particularly the way it presents men’s mental health.

Whitley says that one study he was involved in looked at mainstream media articles related to mental illness, and they found an interesting gender difference.

When looking at stories about women and mental illness, there were more “scenes of compassion and understanding and a need for more services and support.”

On the other hand, when looking at stories about mental illness related to men, there were more themes of crime and violence.

“This actually matches a well-known phenomenon called the gender empathy gap.”

He adds, “If a plane crashes, that’s going to make the news, not the thousands of planes that take off every day and don’t crash.”

Signs of hope

While traditional forms of mental health care exist, Whitley says that people within a family unit can be beneficial.

“What we found for men and men’s mental health is one of the good things about minority families, statistically, is the family unit is stronger.”

Whitley says there are fewer single mothers and fewer divorces in many of those family units.

Men who grow up without positive male figures in their lives, like uncles or grandparents, are missing a critical positive influence that could greatly benefit their mental health.

Whitley says that one of the main ways we can improve men’s mental health and the way we deal with it is by learning more about it.

“We need programs that destigmatize and educate people.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can speak to: