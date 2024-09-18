Canada is placing tighter limits on the number of international students it will allow into the country.

The federal government announced today that the number of new international student study permits issued in 2025 will be 10% less than the 2024 target of 485,000 permits.

“For 2025, this means reducing study permits issued to 437,000,” wrote the feds in a release, adding it will stabilize the intake cap at that same number in 2026.

There will also be updates to the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWP) this fall. Changes to the program will require all applicants to “demonstrate a minimum language proficiency in French or English,” stated Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

“This will increase their ability to transition to permanent residence and adapt to changing economic conditions.”

Graduates from public college programs will still be eligible for a PGWP of up to three years if they graduate from a field of study linked to jobs in a long-term shortage.

The announcement comes after the federal government announced earlier this year that it would cap international student visas for two years.

There have also been other restrictions on international students, such as limiting their work hours.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said that this latest announcement reflects how the feds are “taking action to strengthen our temporary residence programs and roll out a more comprehensive immigration plan to meet the demands of today’s changing landscape.”

“Our immigration system must preserve its integrity, and be well-managed and sustainable. And as we look forward, we will do everything it takes to achieve that goal and set newcomers up for success,” he said.

Later this year, work permit eligibility for spouses of master’s degree students will be limited to those whose programs are at least 16 months long.

Further work permit restrictions will also apply to spouses of foreign workers in management or professional occupations or areas with labour shortages.

“The Temporary Foreign Worker Program was designed to address labour market shortages when qualified Canadians were not able to fill those roles. Right now, we know that there are more Canadians qualified to fill open positions,” stated Minster of Employment Randy Boissonnault.

He added that the changes made today will “prioritize Canadian workers.”