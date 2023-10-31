"I don't have time for anything": TikTok slamming nine-to-five work day sparks heated debate

The realities of employment have one TikToker questioning the nine-to-five work day and it has sparked a heated debate online.

Brielle Asero posted a video on the social media platform titled “[question of the day] in a 9-5 how do you have time for ur life” that has amassed over two million views.

In the TikTok, the new graduate says she recently entered the workforce and shares her frustrations with working nine to five.

The first downside she highlights is how commuting to work adds at least two more hours to her work day.

“I’m probably just being so dramatic and annoying, but this is my first nine-to-five job after college and I’m in person, and I’m commuting in the city, and it takes me f**king forever to get there,” said Asero.

She goes on to say that she’s not able to afford an apartment in the city, so she leaves her house to take the train at 7:30 am and doesn’t get home until around 6:15 pm at the earliest.

@brielleybelly123 im also getting sick leave me alone im emotional ok i feel 12 and im scared of not having time to live ♬ original sound – BRIELLE

“And then I don’t have time to do anything,” she said. “I want to shower, eat my dinner, and go to sleep. I don’t have time or energy to cook my dinner either, I don’t have energy to work out, like, that’s out the window — I’m so upset.”

She clarifies that the exhaustion has nothing to do with her job, but everything to do with the normalized nine-to-five work schedule.

Asero adds that if she worked from home it would be better because at least she wouldn’t have to waste time commuting.

“I know it could be worse. I know I could be working longer, but I literally get off it’s pitch black and I don’t have energy,” she said.

“How do you have friends? How do you have time for dating? I don’t have time for anything, and I’m like so stressed out,” she added with tears welling up in her eyes.

The video has gone even more viral after it was posted to X and the internet is divided.

One faction thinks Asero’s feelings are completely valid.

“The 40-hour work week is beyond outdated and your feelings are totally valid,” reads one reply to her TikTok.

“It’s so repetitive and depressing I feel you girl,” added another commenter.

The discussion naturally included talks of making a four-day workweek the new norm.

“Gen Z needs to collectively move up into management positions and then collectively enforce the four-day workweek,” replied a TikTok user.

The X user who reshared Asero’s video on the platform took a different stance.

“Gen Z girl finds out what a real job is like,” they said.

A Gen X in Asero’s comments also had a different perspective.

“Okay, Gen X here and this cracks me up. I did a full-time job and two part-time jobs while going to college full-time. I’m on call now 24/7. Nine-to-five is amazing,” reads the reply.

Another person pointed out the crazy hours nurses and other health professionals have to work.

“Meanwhile nurses working 7-7, 12-hr shifts bring home at 8/8:30 👁️👄👁️.”

What do you think about the nine-to-five workday? Let us know in the comments.