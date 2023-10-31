Guests sue Ritz-Carlton after allegedly being served "semen-contaminated" water

A luxury getaway turned into a nightmare for a couple who claim that they were served water laced with semen.

The alleged incident occurred on the weekend of November 18, 2022, when the couple checked in at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay in California. The couple (referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in the lawsuit for fear of harassment and embarrassment) were in town to visit their daughter for Thanksgiving and to celebrate Jane’s birthday, reports KTVU Fox 2.

The couple is suing Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC and Marriott International, as well as “unnamed defendants.”

The lawsuit states that they checked into the beachside US$800 per night hotel without incident. When they realized they ran out of water on November 18, they called the front desk, and an employee delivered five bottles of water.

Jane went to bed and reached for a bottle of water in the middle of the night. After taking a sip, she knew something was wrong and notified hotel security and management. She initially assumed it was a chemical contamination before suspecting it was semen.

Her suspicions were confirmed on January 12, 2023, when a claim adjustor told the couple that the water was “defiled with semen.”

According to the lawsuit, “one of the hotel’s employees ejaculated his semen into a Ritz-Carlton labelled water bottle, delivered it to Jane and John Doe’s room, and Jane Doe then drank the semen-contaminated water before she realized it had been defiled by a criminal deviant and that she had been sexually assaulted.”

The couple has stayed at the resort before, and they claim that when they alerted the hotel about the incident, they were given Marriott reward points.

The resort also allegedly refused to hand over the bottle. As a result, the investigation by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office “stalled” since the company refused to cooperate by turning over the bottle for analysis and to cross-reference DNA samples against sex offender registries.

Jane and John Doe are seeking damages through a jury trial.

When asked about the incident, a Ritz-Carlton spokesperson told Daily Hive, “We do not comment on pending litigation.”